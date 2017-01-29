How Exactly Is Mexico Going To Pay For The Wall?

Kellyanne Conway Brushes Off The Chaos At U.S. Airports As ‘A Small Price To Pay’ For Border Security

01.29.17 36 mins ago

Kellyanne Conway set out on Sunday morning to deal with this weekend’s Trump-related controversy. This, of course, involved the fallout over his executive order on immigration, which instituted a ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. This prompted U.S. airports to detain several refugees and visa holders. And after massive spontaneous protests broke out, a federal judge partially suspended the ban and blocked the deportation of refugees who were already detained.

The total airport chaos was also complicated by the timing of Trump’s order, which arrived late on a Friday afternoon. This meant that Border Patrol personnel were given little to no guidance for the weekend travel rush. While speaking to Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Conway brushed off the judge’s suspension of the ban, which she insists will have little effect on Trump’s order. She also insisted that the number of detained refugees was “a small price to pay” and that these people can expect “to be released in due course” after the vetting process. All in the name of safety:

“You’re talking about 325,000 people from overseas came into this country just yesterday through our airports. You’re talking about three hundred and some who have been detained or are prevented from gaining access to an aircraft in their home countries and must stay for now. That’s 1 percent. And I think in terms of the upside being greater protection of our borders, of our people, it’s a small price to pay … I was stopped many times after 9/11. I didn’t resemble, or share a name with any kind of conspiracy, but this is what we do to keep the nation safe.”

TAGSdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONKellyanne ConwayMUSLIMSrefugees

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 3 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP