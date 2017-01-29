Kellyanne Conway set out on Sunday morning to deal with this weekend’s Trump-related controversy. This, of course, involved the fallout over his executive order on immigration, which instituted a ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. This prompted U.S. airports to detain several refugees and visa holders. And after massive spontaneous protests broke out, a federal judge partially suspended the ban and blocked the deportation of refugees who were already detained.

The total airport chaos was also complicated by the timing of Trump’s order, which arrived late on a Friday afternoon. This meant that Border Patrol personnel were given little to no guidance for the weekend travel rush. While speaking to Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Conway brushed off the judge’s suspension of the ban, which she insists will have little effect on Trump’s order. She also insisted that the number of detained refugees was “a small price to pay” and that these people can expect “to be released in due course” after the vetting process. All in the name of safety: