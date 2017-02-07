World Reacts To The Massacre That Never Happened

It didn’t take long for President Donald Trump to turn allegations of foreign-controlled fake news stories steering the election his way into assets, especially when he dubbed CNN “fake news” during his first press conference in months. The insult has since gained currency among the members of the Trump White House, the Republican party, conservative media outlets and the nether regions of social media. Hence why Jake Tapper broached the matter forthright with campaign manager turned presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday.

“I’m happy to have the platform on CNN and other places to explain and to talk about what we’re trying to do,” said Conway. Before she had a chance to finish, however, Tapper interrupted her: “Are we fake news, Kellyanne? Is CNN fake news?”

“No I don’t think CNN is fake news. I think there are some reports everywhere — in print, on TV, on radio, in conversation — that are not well-researched are sometimes based on falsehoods. All the palace intrigue stories, I can’t even tell you… Think about how small our staff was, and how small our budget was for a campaign, Jake, that succeeded. And saw things other people didn’t see. We breath each other’s oxygen in the fox hole. We are all very close.”

A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

