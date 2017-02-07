It didn’t take long for President Donald Trump to turn allegations of foreign-controlled fake news stories steering the election his way into assets, especially when he dubbed CNN “fake news” during his first press conference in months. The insult has since gained currency among the members of the Trump White House, the Republican party, conservative media outlets and the nether regions of social media. Hence why Jake Tapper broached the matter forthright with campaign manager turned presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday.

“I’m happy to have the platform on CNN and other places to explain and to talk about what we’re trying to do,” said Conway. Before she had a chance to finish, however, Tapper interrupted her: “Are we fake news, Kellyanne? Is CNN fake news?”