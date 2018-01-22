On Sunday night the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings, sending them to face off against the New England Patriots at the Superbowl in two weeks. Few expected the Eagles to make it this far after quarterback Carson Wentz’s injury, but Nick Foles managed to pull the team through regardless. Eagles fans are celebrating the underdog victory, to put it lightly — as even Crisco-slathered street poles didn’t prevent them from being climbed — and Kellyanne Conway, of all people, is among their ranks.

Conway appeared on Fox and Friends Monday morning wearing “Eagles green” to relish in the win, which she managed to ruin by comparing it to Donald Trump winning the presidency. Apparently a lifelong Eagles fan having grew up across the bridge in Camden County, New Jersey, Conway was in attendance at Sunday night’s game and blamed the Vikings loss partially on their players taking a knee during the National Anthem.

After joking that the Patriots haven’t been in the Superbowl since last year, Conway said that while they were happy to host the team at the White House, she hopes it will be the Eagles this year. “I’ll just say that the underdog here is the Eagles, and you know me I love an underdog… the Patriots are like that woman’s name I don’t mentioned on TV anymore,” Conway said, obviously referring to Hillary Clinton.

“People always count out the Eagles,” she continued. “But I’m really happy for the team and I’ll tell you why, I’m happy for Nick Foles, I’m happy for the team it was a huge team effort, but also they’re constantly counted out, they’re constantly said, you can’t win, [sic] it sounds familiar to me, you can’t win you can’t do it, so, go Eagles!”

Go Eagles, indeed. (Insert eyeroll emoji here.)