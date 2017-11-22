Getty Image

When Kellyanne Conway weighed in on the Alabama Senate race while defending Roy Moore, she might have broken the law. That’s per former ethics chief Walter Schaub, who went so far as to file an official complaint against Conway for violating the Hatch Act. The Hatch Act, which has been in place since the 1930s, is designed to prevent political coercion and forbids certain members of government — including most federal employees in the executive branch — from participating in political campaigns while they are on the clock. Conway may have run afoul of that protocol when she criticized Roy Moore’s opponent, Doug Jones, while appearing as an official White House representative on Fox News.

I found the video. She’s standing In front of the White House. It seems pretty clear she was appearing in her official capacity when she advocated against a candidate. This is at least as clear a violation of 5 U.S.C. § 7323(a)(1) as OSC identified with regard to Castro. pic.twitter.com/EwTwPriaVX — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 21, 2017

Schaub tweeted on Tuesday that he believes Conway’s commentary on Fox, delivered from the White House grounds, was “at least as clear a violation of 5 U.S.C. § 7323(a)(1) as OSC identified with regard to Castro.” That refers to a U.S. code that prohibits a federal employee from using “official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election” The bit about Castro references Julian Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development Secretary who in 2016 was found in violation of the Hatch Act because he advocated for then-candidate Hillary Clinton.