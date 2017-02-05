Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Sunday, Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News’ Media Buzz to defend her boss on various subjects but also found herself mopping her own mess. Naturally, this includes Conway’s Thursday night invention of a terror attack called the “Bowling Green Massacre,” which made her the laughing stock of the internet (but also prompted donations for a good cause). Speaking with Howard Kurtz, Conway was not thrilled with how folks called her out after she only “misspoke one word.”

Conway has already tweeted that she meant to say “terrorists” rather than “massacre” while referring to the arrests of two Iraqi nationals in Kentucky. The two men, who carried out improvised explosive device (IED) attacks in U.S. soldiers in Iraq, were convicted on terrorism charges after trying to move weapons to Al-Qaeda in Iraq. Conway also called her “massacre” label an “honest mistake,” and she’s still irritated at this continued controversy: