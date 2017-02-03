Donald Trump's 4 Favorite Words

Kellyanne Conway Cites A Fictional ‘Massacre’ To Justify Donald Trump’s Immigration Ban

kimberly-ricci
News Editor
02.02.17 15 Comments

Kellyanne Conway may have topped herself during an episode of Chris Matthews’ Hardball in both the spin and alternative-facts departments. The subject, of course, was the Trump immigration ban that has dominated the past seven days. Conway already justified the blocking of refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries by brushing off detainments as inconveniences. On Thursday night, she went further and completely made up a fake terror attack called the “Bowling Green Massacre.” She really said this:

“I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green Massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

Well yes, this actually is a revelation to people because the massacre that Conway cites never happened. There is an actual thing called the Massacre Haunted House in Bowling Green, Kentucky, but that’s probably not what she’s talking about, right?

Conway may actually be referencing the 2011 arrests of two Iraqi nationals in Bowling Green, Kentucky after they carried out improvised explosive device (IED) attacks on U.S. soldiers — not in Kentucky but in Iraq. The two men lived in Kentucky for a few years and were indicted on terrorism charges, but they never carried out a massacre in the United States. Anyway, it looks like alternative facts are alive and well.

(Via MSNBC & FBI.gov)

TAGSalternative factsfake newsKellyanne Conwayterrorism
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, social media lurker, and over-analyzer of political maneuvers.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 23 hours ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP