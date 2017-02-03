.@KellyannePolls says that 2 Iraqi refugees “were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre.”
(There was no such massacre.) pic.twitter.com/sD3Nnb5xfE
— Joe Sonka (@joesonka) February 3, 2017
Kellyanne Conway may have topped herself during an episode of Chris Matthews’ Hardball in both the spin and alternative-facts departments. The subject, of course, was the Trump immigration ban that has dominated the past seven days. Conway already justified the blocking of refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries by brushing off detainments as inconveniences. On Thursday night, she went further and completely made up a fake terror attack called the “Bowling Green Massacre.” She really said this:
“I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green Massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”
Well yes, this actually is a revelation to people because the massacre that Conway cites never happened. There is an actual thing called the Massacre Haunted House in Bowling Green, Kentucky, but that’s probably not what she’s talking about, right?
Conway may actually be referencing the 2011 arrests of two Iraqi nationals in Bowling Green, Kentucky after they carried out improvised explosive device (IED) attacks on U.S. soldiers — not in Kentucky but in Iraq. The two men lived in Kentucky for a few years and were indicted on terrorism charges, but they never carried out a massacre in the United States. Anyway, it looks like alternative facts are alive and well.
Hey, it’s the Trump 2017 White House and we’re all just keeping lose and winging it. We just hate random things (gotta keep ’em guessing!) and playing fast and loose with what we think may be the truth.
You just know she’s going to Hell. Probably already there…
It’s like her mind is trapped in a bottle.
Unreal. That’s some George Costanza shit right there.
All proceeds of this shirt will go to the victims of the Bowling Green Massacre… I’m just keeping whatever is left over.
I’m raising money for the RadioShack Massacre, where 10 times as many orphaned children were murdered than at your dumb massacre
In before ‘Upon Further Review’ tells us he’s not a Trump supporter but definitely see this as ‘fake news’.
Fuck that guy.
they were the masterminds behind the *mumble mumble* massacre, yeah, that’s the ticket…
Why go to all the trouble of actually burning down the Reichstag when you can just TELL people it burned down?
The point is those two Iraqi’s were here, they were bad men, and they had potential to case death and harm in the USA. You play into the enemies hands by saying Kelleyanne was wrong because there was no masacre in Bowling Green, KY. Her point is still valid.
She fabricated a non-existent terrorist massacre on American soil. No, her point is not valid. Also these two Iraqi men were arrested for sending money to terrorists in Iraq, there is ZERO evidence they were planning an attack in the U.S. or intended to attack anyone in the U.S.
Yes they were bad men…two bad men out of tens of thousands of Iraqi immigrants to the United States and they were appropriately dealt with. The proper response to two bad men doing something bad five years ago is to ban Green Card holders of Iraqi descent from returning to the United States where they have legal residence and jobs and families and houses and lives (this actually happened).
*is NOT to ban
Except the fact the vetting process was drastically changed after those arrests. Since then, it’s been a near 2 year process to even enter the US.
How many bad, white Christian men “with potential to case [sic] death and harm in the USA” are currently residing in the United States?
I blame the massacre in Baltimore, Tokepa, and Austin TX on those bad men… oh wait, those massacre didn’t happen? Well, my point is still valid, and shame on you for thinking otherwise.
@TeeDub Are those the infamous bad hombres we’ve been hearing about?