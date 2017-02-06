The Stories Of Stranded Refugees Are Heartbreaking

Kellyanne Conway May Have Lied When She Brushed The ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ Off As An Innocent Mistake

andrew-husband
Contributing Writer
02.06.17 5 Comments

Getty Image

Ever since Kellyanne Conway allegedly misspoke during an interview with Hardball‘s Chris Matthews, in which she lambasted President Barack Obama and the media for refusing to cover the nonexistent “Bowling Green Massacre,” no one has let Donald Trump’s presidential counselor off the hook. The Internet reacted brilliantly with memes, jokes, and fake fundraisers for the victims. Yet it seems Conway’s troubles are far from over, as new evidence suggests she lied about misspeaking during her MSNBC interview.

According to the New York Times‘ Jim Rutenberg, Conway’s recent media blowout became entangled with the White House’s apparent “icing out” of CNN when the cable news network refused to book her despite the administration’s supposed “olive branch”:

CNN declined to have her as a guest on Sunday — in part because the Trump administration offered her in lieu of Vice President Mike Pence, but also because of what the network told me were “serious questions about her credibility.”

The vice president appeared on several Sunday morning news programs, both on broadcast and cable channels, but not on CNN. Yet when Conway was offered instead, they declined due to the negative aura her “honest mistake” about Bowling Green had generated. Especially since, as Rutenberg, Politico’s Hadas Gold and countless other journalists have pointed out, the former campaign manager turned White House staffer has increased her attacks against media outlets reporting the so-called “mistake.”

TAGSBOWLING GREEN MASSACRECNNCOSMOPOLITANKellyanne Conwayterrorism
Author Profile Picture
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP