Getty Image

Kellyanne Conway, who’s arguably the person most responsible for Trump’s election victory, wants everyone to know that she’s never been in it for the money. She’s aiming her ire squarely at Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who claimed earlier this week that Conway showed visible disgust after the cameras turned off during appearances on their show. This, of course, happened prior to the hosts banning Conway for her lies earlier this year (following Conway’s tragic invention of the Bowling Green Massacre). And Trump’s right-hand woman certainly doesn’t want anyone to believe that she ever said stuff like “Bleh, I need to take a shower” while stumping for the then-Republican nominee. Crazy, right?

The bane of Anderson Cooper’s existence fired several shots at the Joe crew on Twitter while also telling the world that she had better things to do:

My beliefs, commitments and loyalties are plain to see. The notion that I am serving for “the money” or a “paycheck” is absurd. As campaign manager, I made a fraction of what other consultants have made on unsuccessful campaigns. Then I walked away form dozens of opportunities for millions of dollars, and instead walked into the White House. I would do it again. It is a privilege to assist President Trump in the White House, just as it was during the campaign. I know him, I respect him, I believe in him, and I am confident in his capacity to be a transformative and successful President.

Conway also stated that she is used to “ignoring insults and insinuations,” but she felt that she needed to respond since the Joe claims are so outrageously false. Either that, or Trump got mad. Take your pick.

Taking a moment from more important matters to respond …. pic.twitter.com/B0uL0ME0Bi — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 16, 2017

(Via Kellyanne Conway on Twitter)