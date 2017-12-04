Kellyanne Conway Vouches For A Trump Lawyer Writing His ‘Sloppy’ Flynn Tweet: ‘I Was With The President All Day’

On Saturday, after somehow managing to stay quiet following the initial reports that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, President Trump took to Twitter and appeared to admit to obstruction of justice when he said that he fired Flynn for lying to the FBI at a time he was also telling then FBI director James Comey to drop his agency’s investigation into Flynn. In response, Trump’s legal team has taken a two-pronged approach to this situation: claiming the President can’t obstruct justice and insisting that Trump’s lawyer, John Dowd, actually wrote the troubling tweet.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox & Friends on Monday morning and continued to assist President Trump in throwing a member of his legal team under the bus:

“The lawyers are the ones that understand how to put those tweets together. I was with the president on Saturday all day, frankly, and I know that what he said is correct. What he says is that he put it together and sent it to our director of social media.”

Kelly concluded her appearance bringing up Trump’s victory in the election. She added that no evidence of collusion with Russia has yet been presented while host Brian Kilmeade appeared to doze off.

