Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway, who famously invented the Bowling Green Massacre to justify Trump’s Muslim ban, has become well known for her evasive press tactics. She turned “alternative facts” into a household term, and she addresses this and more during a New York profile written by Olivia Nuzzi. Basically, Conway claims that alternative facts are not lies but different ways to arrive at the same conclusion, as in “two plus two is four. Three plus one is four.” Yes, she’s still (proudly) full of it.

The most climactic moment of the piece (although there a few more that we’ll mention) arrives when Conway, who Nuzzi likens to a “glamorous mosquito,” doesn’t hold back while criticizing the White House’s handling of the Michael Flynn-Russian ties scandal. However, she recoils and issues a graphic response when Nuzzi asks whether she’d want to do the press secretary job, should Sean Spicer ever get canned: