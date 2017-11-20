Kellyanne Conway has reversed course when it comes to her stance on disgraced GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore. Just last week, on Thursday, the advisor to the president told Fox and Friends, “Whatever the facts end up being, the premises, of course, the principle, the incontrovertible principle, is that there is no Senate seat worth more than a child. And we all want to put that forward.” Just five days later however — on the same program, no less — Conway put forth a wildly different opinion when discussing Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones.

“Folks, don’t be fooled, he’ll be a vote against tax cuts,” she told hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, and Ainsley Earhardt. “He’s weak on crime, he’s weak on borders, he’s strong on raising your taxes. He’s terrible for property owners, and Doug Jones is a doctrinaire liberal which is why he’s not saying anything and why the media are trying to boost him [sic].”

“So, vote Roy Moore?” interjected Kilmeade. “I’m telling you, we want the votes,” Conway continued. “In the Senate, to get this tax bill through, and the media– if the media was really concerned about all these allegations and that’s what this was truly about, the Democrats, Al Franken would be on the ash heap of bygone, half-funny comedians. He wouldn’t be here in Capitol Hill, he still has his job. What’s Bob Menendez doing back here? That’s the best my state of New Jersey can do? Huh Doocy? You live there!”

Kilmeade then pointed out the even the RNC has withdrawn support for Roy Moore, but Conway remained steadfast. It’s a rare day that even the hosts of Fox and Friends can be thrown for a loop, but these are sadly just the times we’re living in now.