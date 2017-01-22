This morning’s political talk shows promised to be theatrical, and indeed, Kellyanne Conway was ready to rumble from the White House lawn — let that sink in — while speaking with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press.

As you are undoubtedly aware, Donald Trump pitched a fit over Inauguration Day turnout, which the media had reported as a quarter-million people. Trump insisted that there was a “massive” crowd of around 1.5 million people to watch him be sworn in. And he was backed up by Baghdad Bob Sean Spicer, who attempted to gaslight the world: “This was the largest audience to witness an inauguration. Period!” Spicer also alleged that many people in Obama’s 2009 crowd were not people but simply “grass.” Joy Reid noted that this was a “positively Soviet” treatment.

Enter Conway, who was charged with mopping up the mess yet only made things worse. Todd asked Conway why Trump began his administration by sending Spicer out to zero in on such a tiny thing (the size of crowds) and “utter a provable falsehood.” She stated that if reporters continued to talk about Spicer “in those types of terms,” then “I think we’re going to have to rethink our relationship here.” Conway was also steamed about the media reporting negatively despite how Trump was graciously allowing access to the Oval Office.

Todd asked his question again and wanted to know why Trump would undermine the White House press’ credibility right out of the gate. Conway accused Todd of being “dramatic” and careened right off the cliff: