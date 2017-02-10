Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Thursday, Kellyanne Conway brazenly advertised Ivanka Trump’s brand from the White House briefing room, and as she expressed on Fox News this evening, she has zero regrets. Conway had addressed the matter after Trump threw a Twitter tantrum when Nordstrom dropped his daughter’s clothing line. Naturally, everyone was wondering if Conway would get a smackdown over ethics, and indeed, House Committee on Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz issued a bipartisan letter to condemn the plug.

At the daily White House press briefing, Sean Spicer revealed that Conway had been “counseled” over the matter, but he declined to elaborate. Speaking on Fox News, Conway didn’t want to discuss the matter much, but she did reveal that Trump “supports me 100%” and that the White House is aware of the letter issued by Chaffetz. Further, Conway says there’s nothing to worry about because Trump is a great boss for women:

“I’m just really happy that I spent an awful lot of time with the president of the United States this afternoon and that he supports me 100 percent. We spoke about a range of matters and he supports me 100 percent, in fact, it was a very heartening moment. All I can say to America’s women is that at some point in your life you ought to have a boss who treated me the way that the president of the United States treated me today.”

She’s trying to distract the audience, of course. It’s her talent, her way, and something she will never cease to do. While the idea of a boss who is still the “grab them by the p*ssy” guy doesn’t sound “heartening” to many women, Conway overlooked that disaster long ago. She’s probably telling the truth about Trump’s support. Why would he care? The dude retweeted his Nordstrom attack from the Official POTUS Twitter account, after all.