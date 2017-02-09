Sean Spicer Responded To SNL's Impression Of Him

Kellyanne Conway To Fox News Viewers From The White House Briefing Room: ‘Go Buy Ivanka’s Stuff’

kimberly-ricci
News Editor
02.09.17

Kellyanne Conway caused some jaws to drop (yes, it’s still possible at this point) by piling onto Nordstrom during Thursday morning’s episode of Fox and Friends. This follows up on Donald Trump’s rage-tweeting episode after the department store dropped Ivanka’s clothing line to to poor sales. He even retweeted his beef from the Official POTUS account, which now reads like a disorienting mix of policy-related cheerleading and score-settling complaints from the commander-in-chief.

To Fox News viewers, Conway chirps, “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff!” Host Steve Doocy doesn’t appear to see anything wrong with this on-air advertisement, live from the White House briefing room. He also mentions the #BuyIvanka hashtag, which is being used by Trump supporters.

In the wake of Trump’s Wednesday morning Twitter tantrum, many people dug up an old letter from Harry Truman, in which he defended his daughter’s Constitutional Hall singing performance in a rip-roaring letter that made Trump look a little more mild-mannered. However, there’s a clear difference — Trump’s trying to get Ivanka’s business back on the rails. He’s using his office to try and get her (and him) paid, after they both made noises about pulling away from the empire while he’s in office.

Clearly, there are conflicts of interest at work and possible ethics violations, less than one month after Trump took office. Trump is also trying to crush a business through the office of the presidency, which is not out of the realm of possibility, considering how (on a previous occasion) he’s sent stocks tumbling through the power of one tweet.

Meanwhile, CNN’s Jake Tapper would like to remind the United States that they’re paying Conway’s White House counselor salary.

Writer, editor, social media lurker, and over-analyzer of political maneuvers.

