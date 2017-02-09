Kellyanne Conway caused some jaws to drop (yes, it’s still possible at this point) by piling onto Nordstrom during Thursday morning’s episode of Fox and Friends. This follows up on Donald Trump’s rage-tweeting episode after the department store dropped Ivanka’s clothing line to to poor sales. He even retweeted his beef from the Official POTUS account, which now reads like a disorienting mix of policy-related cheerleading and score-settling complaints from the commander-in-chief.

To Fox News viewers, Conway chirps, “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff!” Host Steve Doocy doesn’t appear to see anything wrong with this on-air advertisement, live from the White House briefing room. He also mentions the #BuyIvanka hashtag, which is being used by Trump supporters in an effort to counteract the #GrabYourWallet boycott campaign.