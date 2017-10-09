Getty Image

Nearly a year after America entered the Bone Zone, viral sensation, sweater aficionado, and famously undecided voter Ken Bone still isn’t dishing about who he voted for in the 2016 election. While Bone’s keeping that all to himself, he’s very clearly signaling how little he thinks of President Trump and his policies. “I’m very unhappy with what I see,” he said. CNN has more:

On issue after issue, Bone – the very emblem of moderate political consideration — has turned sharply critical of the President. The border wall: “We invented something as a society a little while ago called the airplane and the ladder to defeat walls pretty regularly.”

Bone goes on to express disapproval with Trump’s reaction to white supremacists in Charlottesville, the transgender military ban, the Muslim travel ban, efforts to repeal Obamacare, the president’s relationship with the media, and allegations of collusion with Russia:

Taken together, it’s too much for Bone. And in this respect, he’s come to represent middle-of-the-roaders throughout the American electorate, who — as a group — hold decidedly unfavorable views of the President. A CNN poll conducted last month by SSRS found 55% of independents disapproved of Trump’s job performance, while only 38% approved.

Bone went on to say that “as things stand now,” he would be unlikely to vote for Trump in 2020 and would prefer “almost anybody who is currently a Democrat in the Senate” or even former Vice President Joe Biden to the current U.S. leader.

Well, at least Bone’s revealed something about his 2020 intent, but he’s content to maintain a little mystery. Until next time, that is.

(Via CNN)