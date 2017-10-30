As allegations of sexual misconduct continue to gain steam across Hollywood in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s many accusations, Anthony Rapp’s recollection of Kevin Spacey drunkenly trying to seduce him when the Star Trek actor was 14 years old opened a fresh new wound. After remaining silent for most of the day, Kevin Spacey released a statement on Twitter, apologizing despite not recalling the night in question. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology.

In addition to his apology, Spacey addressed the long-running Hollywood rumor that he was gay:

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

Anthony Rapp has yet to comment on the statement.