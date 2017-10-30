Kevin Spacey Apologizes To Anthony Rapp For His ‘Deeply Inappropriate Behavior’ And Officially Comes Out

10.30.17 1 hour ago

As allegations of sexual misconduct continue to gain steam across Hollywood in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s many accusations, Anthony Rapp’s recollection of Kevin Spacey drunkenly trying to seduce him when the Star Trek actor was 14 years old opened a fresh new wound. After remaining silent for most of the day, Kevin Spacey released a statement on Twitter, apologizing despite not recalling the night in question. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology.

In addition to his apology, Spacey addressed the long-running Hollywood rumor that he was gay:

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women.

“I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

Anthony Rapp has yet to comment on the statement.

Around The Web

TAGSKEVIN SPACEY

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP