Despite fellow actor Bryan Cranston’s controversial belief that Kevin Spacey’s career can recover, the latter’s situation doesn’t look so great at the moment. Then again, considering the many allegations of sexual harassment and assault levied against him, pondering Spacey’s future in entertainment is a moot point — especially since the focus now resides on his accusers. And thanks to an internal investigation conducted by the law firm Lewis Silkin for London’s Old Vic Theater, where Spacey served as artistic director for over 10 years, this group has significantly increased.

According to USA Today, the investigation has revealed 20 new counts of alleged inappropriate behavior against Spacey. Prompted by a Guardian story in which current and former Old Vic actors and staff members accused the theater organization of ignoring Spacey’s purported misconduct, the new investigation determined “those affected felt unable to raise concerns and that Kevin Spacey operated without sufficient accountability.” Despite the conclusions, however, new artistic director Matthew Warchus was quick to defend the theater in a statement:

“These allegations have been a shock and a disturbing surprise to many of us. It is incorrect, unfair and irresponsible to say that everybody knew. But as a result of the investigation, what we have learnt is how better to call out this behaviour in future.”

Warchus’s statement notwithstanding, the Old Vic’s report outlines the accusations against Spacey and lays the groundwork for how the organization should proceed. The 20 counts range from 1995 to 2013, and none of the incidents investigated involve minors. What’s more, “[n]o legal claims, formal grievances, formal disputes, settlement agreements or payments made or authorised were made at all in relation to Kevin Spacey during his tenure.” Despite this and the fact that the investigation has yet to verify any of the claims, Chairman Nick Clarry issued a formal apology to the victims on the theater’s behalf.

