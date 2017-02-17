Getty Image

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un’s half brother recently died in a Malaysian airport under mysterious circumstances, and details are still coming to light. Police now say that an Indonesian woman who is a suspect in an assassination plot actually believed she was playing a prank for a TV show.

The woman, Siti Aisyah, had been paid to play an airport prank in which sprayed men in the fact with water. The Guardian reveals how Aisyah may have been “duped into thinking” this was all going to be televised. Indonesian National Police Chief Tito Karnavian said Aisyah and another woman pranked a few people already that day and probably had no idea that the spray bottle contained harmful materials:

“Such an action was done three or four times, and they were given a few dollars to it, and with the last target, Kim Jong-Nam, allegedly there were dangerous materials in the sprayer. She was not aware that it was an assassination attempt by alleged foreign agents.”

Aisyah is not charged with any crime at the moment, but officials are trying to determine if the spray bottle used in their pranks had anything to do with the alleged assassination. A second female suspect, who was in possession of a Vietnamese passport, is also in custody.

The situation is becoming murkier as Malaysian officials are seeing some hostility from North Korea, who would like Nam’s body returned to the country. Malaysia contends they need to finish the autopsy (the results will not be made public), and North Korea has argued that they have not granted consent.

