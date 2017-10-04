Jimmy Kimmel didn’t spend too much time discussing the events in Las Vegas and his calls for gun control on Tuesday’s show, but he did open the show with a quick response to people he calls “nuts” that are saying that right now is too soon to have a discussion about tougher gun laws and a change in policy for the nation. While a decision on gun ownership and where it does from here is an issue that doesn’t have a black and white solution, the need for discussion is important and the host seems to be focused on making that his next major issue.
While sending his best to the victims and families in Las Vegas, Kimmel quickly changes tone to address those critics by saying that “the first amendment is at least as important as the second amendment“:
“I do want to say something to these nuts who spent most of the day today on television and online attacking those of us who think we need to do something about the fact that 59 innocent people were killed. They say it’s inappropriate to be talking about it because it’s too soon. Well, maybe it is too soon for you because deep down inside you know, in your heart, you know you bear some responsibility for the fact that almost anyone can get any weapon they want, and now you want to cover yourself until the storm of outrage passes and you can go back to your dirty business as usual.”
No no, the most pressing issue is cars. How many lives are lost annually bc of auto accidents, tens of thousands. Ppl, we need to get rid of cars, especially the fast ones like vettes, Ferraris, etc.
You do understand that cars aren’t made to kill, that they’re not weapons right? No. Probably not.
How on earth could Jimmy honestly think that ‘DO SOMETHING ASSHOLES’ is a productive response.
I understand that it’s a gutteral emotional response, but he’s not being honest that it’s a tantrum.
DO SOMETHING is not a game plan
ASSHOLES is not a call to productivity.
Do advocates actually think that if they say the utterly meaningless ‘common sense gun control legislation’ over and over it will one day create an actual solution?