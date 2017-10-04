Jimmy Kimmel didn’t spend too much time discussing the events in Las Vegas and his calls for gun control on Tuesday’s show, but he did open the show with a quick response to people he calls “nuts” that are saying that right now is too soon to have a discussion about tougher gun laws and a change in policy for the nation. While a decision on gun ownership and where it does from here is an issue that doesn’t have a black and white solution, the need for discussion is important and the host seems to be focused on making that his next major issue.

While sending his best to the victims and families in Las Vegas, Kimmel quickly changes tone to address those critics by saying that “the first amendment is at least as important as the second amendment“: