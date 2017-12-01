While Jimmy Kimmel seemed to be playfully responding to Roy Moore on Twitter earlier in the day, his monologue to kick off his show was quite different. Moore called out Kimmel in response to a prank that sent “Jake Byrd” to a recent campaign event in Alabama, telling him to come mock him “man to man.” For Kimmel, those were clearly fighting words and the host said he would love to either interview, mock, or literally spar with the GOP candidate. First Kimmel accepted the invitation from Moore and laid out how thinks it should go down while explaining his own Christian values to the Alabama candidate for Senate:

“I accept the invitation. I will come down there. What I’m going to do is, and I think you’re actually going to like this, Roy. I’m going to come down to Alabama with a team of high school cheerleaders…we’ll meet you at the mall, don’t worry, I can get you in. And if, when the girls and I show up, if you can control yourself and behave. If you can somehow manage to keep Little Roy in your little cowboy pants when those nubile young cheerleaders come bounding in, you and I will sit down at the food court, we’ll have a little Panda Express and we’ll talk about Christian values…

“If you’re open to it, I’ll share with you what I learned at my church. At my church, forcing yourself on underage girls is a no-no, some even consider it to be a sin. Not that you did that, of course…allegedly.”