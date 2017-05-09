Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been almost six months since the United States went ahead and elected Donald J. Trump as the leader of the free world. Regardless of which horse you had in November’s presidential race, everyone can agree last Fall was extraordinary stressful. Like, so bad. We definitely should not do it that way again. In the future, we should do it exactly like South Koreans decide things, with Game of Thrones videos, Pokemon’ gifs, and dab contests. That, my fellow Americans, is the way we should elect our new leader in 2020.

Following a corruption scandal that led to the ousting of former president Park Geun-Hye, the South Koreans elected the decidedly-less-shady Moon Jae-In in a special election on Tuesday. Jae-In ran a platform based on change, but as far as we can tell, the people chose him strictly based on his owning an assortment of contests that would make Billy Madison proud. Included among the videos of the South Korean presidential nominees is a particularly tremendous short-film produced by SBS, a radio and television network, that recasts the candidates as characters from Game of Thrones. Jae-In steals the show, and as a result, is now rightfully leader of South Korea.