South Korea’s Election Results Arrived As A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Parody With So Many More Bonuses

05.09.17 1 hour ago

It’s been almost six months since the United States went ahead and elected Donald J. Trump as the leader of the free world. Regardless of which horse you had in November’s presidential race, everyone can agree last Fall was extraordinary stressful. Like, so bad. We definitely should not do it that way again. In the future, we should do it exactly like South Koreans decide things, with Game of Thrones videos, Pokemon’ gifs, and dab contests. That, my fellow Americans, is the way we should elect our new leader in 2020.

Following a corruption scandal that led to the ousting of former president Park Geun-Hye, the South Koreans elected the decidedly-less-shady Moon Jae-In in a special election on Tuesday. Jae-In ran a platform based on change, but as far as we can tell, the people chose him strictly based on his owning an assortment of contests that would make Billy Madison proud. Included among the videos of the South Korean presidential nominees is a particularly tremendous short-film produced by SBS, a radio and television network, that recasts the candidates as characters from Game of Thrones. Jae-In steals the show, and as a result, is now rightfully leader of South Korea.

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 3 hours ago
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 5 days ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 6 days ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 6 days ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
