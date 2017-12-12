Larry King ‘Flatly And Unequivocally’ Denies Allegations That He Groped A Woman During A Photo Op

Managing Editor, Trending
12.12.17

Getty Image

Larry King is the latest to face accusations of sexual misconduct, but he is denying the allegations and threatening to fight them in court. Terry Richard, the ex-wife of performer and Carrie Fisher’s father Eddie Fisher, recently joined Daily Mail TV and alleged that King groped her at two separate events in 2005 and 2006. According to People, Richard was frank about the alleged incidents and claimed the second incident actually left her with a mark:

According to Richard, during the first alleged incident in 2005, “Larry slid his hand down from the middle of my back to putting his hand inside of my dress and it ended up with about three or four of his fingers in the crack of my a**, resting in the crack of my a**” while they were taking a photo together.

Richard, 63, claims the second time King allegedly sexually assaulted her, the pair was also taking a photograph together when the veteran journalist squeezed her butt so firmly that it left a bruise.

“Larry King is a groper. He groped me twice,” she told Daily Mail TV. “He gets a thrill doing this in front of the camera, knowing I couldn’t do anything.”

Around The Web

TAGSlarry kingsexual harassmentTerry RichardsTHE DAILY MAIL

Best Of 2017

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 14 hours ago 6 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 16 hours ago 4 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 18 hours ago 24 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 4 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP