Larry Nassar, who was recently sentenced to up to 175 years in court for sexually abusing female athletes over a period of decades, was back in court on Friday for sentencing in Eaton County, Michigan. This CBS News video shows Judge Janice Cunningham denying a father a heartbreaking request. In response, Randall Margraves, the father of three Nassar victims, charged at Nassar in open court.

Margraves had asked the judge, “I would ask you to as part of the sentencing to grant me 5 minutes in a locked room with this demon.” After his request was denied, he begged, “Give me one minute with that bastard.” Then in a sudden whirl, Margraves lunged across the room at Nassar. He never made it to his intended destination, as Nassar’s lawyer blocked Margraves, who was tackled, restrained, and cuffed by multiple deputies.

The altercation arrived after two of Margraves’ daughters, Lauren and Madison Rae, had given their victim statements. The total number of victims sits at 256 and is rising every day as more gymnasts come forward with accounts.

In this video (courtesy of Lansing State Journal‘s. Matt Mencarini), Margraves gets cuffed by law enforcement while shouting, “I want that son of a bitch!”

(Via CBS News & Lansing State Journal)