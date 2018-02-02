WATCH: The father of victims of ex-USA Gymnastic doctor Larry Nassar lunges at Larry Nassar in court after saying to judge, “I would ask you to as part of the sentencing to grant me 5 minutes in a locked room with this demon.” https://t.co/0hsKjTEOit pic.twitter.com/heqnEgxAUk
Larry Nassar, who was recently sentenced to up to 175 years in court for sexually abusing female athletes over a period of decades, was back in court on Friday for sentencing in Eaton County, Michigan. This CBS News video shows Judge Janice Cunningham denying a father a heartbreaking request. In response, Randall Margraves, the father of three Nassar victims, charged at Nassar in open court.
Margraves had asked the judge, “I would ask you to as part of the sentencing to grant me 5 minutes in a locked room with this demon.” After his request was denied, he begged, “Give me one minute with that bastard.” Then in a sudden whirl, Margraves lunged across the room at Nassar. He never made it to his intended destination, as Nassar’s lawyer blocked Margraves, who was tackled, restrained, and cuffed by multiple deputies.
The altercation arrived after two of Margraves’ daughters, Lauren and Madison Rae, had given their victim statements. The total number of victims sits at 256 and is rising every day as more gymnasts come forward with accounts.
In this video (courtesy of Lansing State Journal‘s. Matt Mencarini), Margraves gets cuffed by law enforcement while shouting, “I want that son of a bitch!”
Some video of Margraves being handcuffed by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/sVOar0Hhhu
(Via CBS News & Lansing State Journal)
Can’t blame the guy. Wow. This seriously makes me well up with tears… not ashamed to admit it.
if they press charges i hope he requests a jury trial and every juror educates themselves on jury nullification
This stopped me in my tracks this morning. I am a father of two and have always imagined I would go full Samuel L Jackson in a Time to Kill and just sent the mf’er strait to hell myself. But watching this… man its rough. Even the police restraining him as the father yells “let me at him!” from the floor with both hands behind his back cant help but feel bad. They are restraining him and consoling him. Rubbing his head and back, patting him. That man abused his three daughters. Its just all so fucked.
He’ll be in protective custody unfortunately…hopefully a door forgets to be secured
That dad may not get his chance at Nassar, but I’m pretty sure the residents of General Population will handle Nassar on behalf of everyone.
You just need patience and blood for lubrication.
major props to this guy for actually asking a judge, in court, on record, for 5 minutes alone with the defendant ….surprised the bailiffs had to tackle him instead of him just tripping over his huge balls
I don’t have any kids and I want to beat this mother fucker senseless. I hope he gets his comeuppance in jail
And yet, according to @WhatItIz73 this guy should be in jail because he was obviously complicit in the sexual abuse and molestation of his own daughters. SMFH, disgusting.
If you are going to attempt to quote or paraphrase me, at least have the courtesy to be accurate. Accountability doesn’t mean jail time, but I know that can be hard to understand…
This reaction is exactly why it’s hard to believe this went under the radar for so long if the parents knew what was going on or listened to their children if they were speaking up.
What are you even trying to say? This guy being angry means the other parents who weren’t angry knew their kids were being molested? This guy being angry is clearly a ruse because he surely had to have known his three daughters were molested?
If this guy didn’t know and THREE of his daughters were molested, the leaps in logic to decide that everyone else HAD to know and the obvious conclusion is that they were either allowing their kids to be molested for money or just didn’t give a shit is beyond cynical and repellent.
Man, I wish I was omniscient and comfortable enough to make sweeping generalizations and armchair judgements about families and personal situations I know next-to-nothing about. If only they were all as intelligent and as astute as you this guy would have been in Jail years ago! Because this is all on the parents. No one ever questioned, no parents or kids with their parents’ support ever complained about the guy or voiced concerns that were disregarded, no one ever pulled their kids from gymnastics, no one ever dared to trust a world-renowned and olympics affiliated doctor. Barf.
If you aren’t smart enough to understand how an enraged parent could create enough smoke to draw attention, Im not gonna hold your hand and explain it to you.
Keep living in your fantasy world.
Nothing I would like to see more than you lecturing the hundreds of parents whose children were molested how they weren’t smart enough or motivated enough to protect their children.
You know you’re an awful human being, right?
Being right makes you awful and insensitive these days, so I will take it.
Keep telling yourself that all 256 sets of parents, or whatever the number has reached now, have nothing to answer for. Did they take a payoff? Did they not listen to their kids? Did they force their kids to go to a place they felt unsafe because of the investment of time, money or selfish desire to live through the accomplishments of their children? Hard questions need to be asked instead of laying this at the feet of some random Olympic chairperson that wasn’t even around when this was happening.
That’s the reaction any father would have.
Can we setup a Gofund me page to build a lifelike Nassar doll for this guy to have his way with?
Why wasn’t anyone blocking for Mr. Margraves?
I wouldnt worry.. scumbags like this will have no sympathy from prison guards and others there. I’m sure he will get let into a room “accidently” with the rest of prison population..