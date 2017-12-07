Getty Image

Larry Nassar, the former team USA doctor who abused Olympic gymnasts and other young girls, was already going to prison for a long time. That was almost guaranteed from the sentencing handed down after his victims came forward to accuse him of groping and digitally raping them during “treatments” for sports injuries. But Nassar just got handed even more jail time on counts of child pornography, for a total of 60 years in federal prison.

The 60 years breaks down to three 20-year sentences to be served consecutively with one another, as well as his state jail time. The latest sentencing comes as consequence to some 37,000 pieces of horrifying child pornography, including some in which Nassar had taped himself performing sex acts with children. If 20 years doesn’t sound like enough jail time for the 54-year-old Nassar, though, he’s still got more crimes to answer for.

Sentencing hasn’t occurred yet for a case levied by almost 150 plaintiffs who have accused Nassar of violating them during medical exams. Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, and Twistars are also involved in that case. When that hearing occurs in January, each of Nassar’s victims involved in that suit will have the opportunity to share their victim impact statements with the court in front of Nassar.

The former doctor has pled guilty throughout the several trials against him, but has also asked the judge to take his newfound interest in the Bible into account during sentencing. However, that didn’t seem to sway U.S. District Judge Janet Neff, who said of Nassar, “You have to wonder whether he felt he was omnipotent, whether he felt he was getting away with something so cleverly. He has demonstrated that he should never again have access to children.”

