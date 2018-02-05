Getty Image

A few weeks ago in Ingham County, Michigan, former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar received up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing female athletes under the guise of “treatment.” On Monday, Eaton County Court Judge Janice Cunningham added another 40 to 175 years to Nassar’s prison stay while noting that she had detected no remorse within his statement to the court.

“I am not convinced,” Cunningham told Nassar. “That you truly understand that what you did was wrong and the devastating impact you’ve had on the victims, family and friends.” Her words follow the recent blistering screed from Judge Rosemarie Anguilina, who labeled Nassar as insincere following his tearful plea for leniency in Ingram County. Likewise, Cunningham told Nassar that he was in “denial” after he claimed that his victims’ in-court statements “impacted me to my innermost core” and then continued:

“I understand and acknowledge that it pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotions that you all are feeling. It’s impossible to convey the depth and breadth of how sorry I am to each and everyone involved. The visions of your testimonies will forever be present in my thoughts.”

This final sentencing marks the end of three criminal proceedings for Nassar, who abused at least 265 female athletes over the course of decades. Prior to the two sentences discussed here, he also received a 60-year sentence on child pornography charges in a federal court.

Meanwhile, Nassars’ employers are still under fire for failing to act much sooner. Both Team USA Gymnastics and MSU officials are still under investigation over years of mounting allegations that went unheeded, which has resulted in coverup accusations. In addition, the FBI is under scrutiny for sluggishly pursuing their investigation while Nassar preyed upon at least 40 victims.

While it’s more than safe to say that Nassar will never set foot outside prison walls again, other people and entities have yet to be held accountable within his trail of abuse. In other words, this scandal isn’t over yet.

