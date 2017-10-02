Getty Image

A gunman opened fire on attendees of a country music festival outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas late Sunday night. At least 20 have been confirmed dead and over 100 have been injured, according to multiple reports. The Washington Post reports that lone male gunman responsible for the carnage has been “confronted” — it’s unknown at this time if he was apprehended and taken into custody, or killed. The Post also notes that local police are “searching for a woman named Marilou Danley who was said to be the gunman’s ‘traveling companion.'”

Accounts of the attack that have emerged so far paint a gruesome and terrifying picture. According to the Las Vegas Journal Review, the shooter was “firing down at concertgoers from upper-level rooms at Mandalay Bay.”

The attack came during the last performances on the final night of the three-day Route 91 country music festival, which has been held for the past four years on a 15-acre lot on Las Vegas Boulevard across from Mandalay Bay … Concertgoer Ivetta Saldana said Jason Aldean stopped in the middle of his performance and was rushed off the stage. She was there with a friend and said the shots sounded like fireworks. She said she hid in a sewer. “It was a horror show,” she said standing in Town Square shopping center south of the Strip. “People were standing around, then they hit the floor.” Matt and Robyn Webb from Orange County were watching the final performance of the night at Route 91 when the shooting started and people began to run for the exits. They said they sheltered underneath their seats as burst after burst of gunfire rained down from the direction of Mandalay Bay. “It just kept coming,” Robyn Webb said. “It was relentless.”

Multiple reports have noted that the Mandalay Bay hotel was put on complete lockdown, and flights in and out of the nearby McCarren airport were suspended out of fear that a plane might be hit by the gunman’s bullets.

Video and audio from the tweet embedded below give a glimpse of the horror concert-goers experienced on Sunday night. Warning: it is quite disturbing.