Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Booked A Chicago Hotel Room With A View Of The Lollapalooza Festival

#Music Festivals #Gun Control #Lollapalooza
News & Culture Writer
10.05.17

Getty Image

As more reports surface regarding Las Vegas shooting suspect Stephen Paddock, so too do stories claiming he may have targeted other music festivals. The most recent indicates Paddock booked several rooms at a hotel in Chicago in early August, mere days before the Lollapalooza festival kicked off with performances by Chance the Rapper and Lorde. Originally reported by TMZ and subsequently confirmed by USA Today, law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation revealed Paddock may have been planning to commit a heinous act of mass murder at Lollapalooza, which occurred in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Per USA Today‘s story, the suspect booked a room at the Blackstone Hotel for August 1st, just two days before the official start of the festival. He booked a second room for August 3rd, and both rooms were slated for a checkout day of August 6th. Officials didn’t reveal if Paddock had ever actually used the rooms, though they did confirm they would have provided him with an unimpeded vantage of Grant Park, located immediately to the west of the hotel.

“We are aware of the media reports and have been in communication with our federal partners,” read a statement by the Chicago Police Department. “As you saw earlier this week the city conducts extensive public safety planning and training around major events, in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, to ensure public safety.” In addition to Chance and Lorde, the massive festival featured performances by Run the Jewels, Arcade Fire and more. President Obama’s daughter, Malia Obama (and several U.S. Secret Service agents) were also in attendance.

(Via USA Today and TMZ)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music Festivals#Gun Control#Lollapalooza
TAGSgun controlGUN VIOLENCElas vegas mass shootingLOLLAPALOOZAmass shootingsmusic festivalsStephen Paddock

The RX

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 hours ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 4 hours ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP