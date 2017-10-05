Getty Image

At first blush, it might seem baffling that Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, told reporters that she had absolutely no warning that he was plotting the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history. However, investigators have uncovered some startling new details about Paddock’s extensive preparations. Although Paddock’s motive remains a mystery, police already knew that he meticulously plotted his attack. However, it’s Paddock’s enormous arsenal of weaponry that is currently yielding the most clues. Here are the newest developments of note:

A ‘Secret Life’ Of Long-Running Preparations: Searches of Paddock’s homes (within four states) have yielded around 50 firearms, along with thousands of rounds of ammo and some explosives. In a news briefing, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo revealed that investigators now know that Paddock covertly gathered his stashes over a very long period of time. Lombardo stated, “What we know is that Stephen Paddock is a man who spent decades acquiring weapons and ammo and living a secret life .” The vast majority of the associated acts apparently went undetected by relatives, neighbors, and even his girlfriend.

And the digging shall continue. Investigators haven’t yet revealed much about Paddock’s hotel-room letter, but they say that it was not styled as a “suicide note.” Perhaps in the days and weeks to come, even more evidence will surface and point toward a motive for the massacre.

