The Las Vegas attacks are still an unfolding investigation, as detectives and reporters dig deeper into every aspect of the shooter’s life. Inevitably, questions were going to emerge, but surprisingly, a new development is that the exact timeline of the attack is now in doubt, and that doubt comes from a surprising source.

MGM, which owns the Mandalay Bay hotel where Stephen Paddock fired on a music festival, killing 59 and injuring hundreds more, has issued a statement that throws the full timeline into doubt, per the New York Post:

“This remains an ongoing investigation with a lot of moving parts,” said MGM Resorts spokesperson Debra DeShong. “As evidenced by law enforcement briefings over the past week, many facts are still unverified and continue to change as events are under review. We cannot be certain about the most recent timeline that has been communicated publicly, and we believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate.”

There are two specific points that appear in dispute. The first is the wounding of security guard Jesus Campos, which now appears to have happened at 9:59 pm, which is six minutes before the shooter began firing. Previously, Clark County law enforcement had claimed Campos had disrupted the shooting, but now it appears Campos was the first person shot in the attack. It’s not clear what, precisely, happened after Campos’ injury, whether he contacted hotel security or law enforcement directly, or whether other guests overheard the incident. This also raises the question of why Paddock stopped firing. If Campos didn’t distract him, why did he stop?

The second is that Paddock appears to have checked into the Mandalay Bay on September 25th, not September 28th, adding several days for police to attempt to track his actions and whereabouts, inside and outside the hotel. Beyond this, several open questions remain, and may never be answered. The search for even a motive is still wide open, and Paddock’s life is being combed over thoroughly for even a hint of why he committed these murders. Unfortunately, it’s clear that for survivors of the attack and those wanting to understand it, the questions are just beginning.

