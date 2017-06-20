Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rumors about a massive shakeup in the White House Communications team have been swirling for weeks, especially after director Mike Dubke announced his resignation in mid May. And chief among the rumors is whether Sean Spicer will remain press secretary — all while Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle’s since-debunked claims about taking the job, Donald Trump’s apparently nixing a papal visit for his Catholic loudspeaker, and similar stories have persisted. Even the recent hullabaloo about the decreasing number of on-camera press briefings quickly devolved into a Spicer insult generated by Steve Bannon.

Cue conservative radio host and LifeZette founder Laura Ingraham, who was asked point blank on Fox & Friends if she was in the running to replace Spicer. “His team is his team. He’s the guy who makes the call. Nobody else,” she said of Trump’s possibly wanting her for the gig. When asked if she would consider it, Ingraham’s tune didn’t change her tune all that much. “If it’s something I could do well, and it would really advance the agenda of this administration,” she said, “I would think about it. I’m not sure if that’s the role I would pick for myself.”

“I’m not sure the press secretary thing is something I’m dying to do,” Ingraham concluded while the Fox & Friends co-hosts buttered her up from their couch. “I think you’ll be successful as long as you call on Jim Acosta,” Brian Kilmeade said of the CNN White House correspondent, who took issue with Monday’s off-camera gaggle and other recent media practices employed by Trump’s team. “Evidently he gets angry when you don’t.”