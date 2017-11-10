The Republican Party hasn’t decided how it’s going to react to the revelation that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl in the 1970s, among several other offenses. While pundits and several political figures in Alabama dug in and began defending Moore almost immediately, national Republicans have been quicker to say that Moore should step aside if the charges are true. While the National Republican Senatorial Committee has already cut off its funding of Moore, one Alabama lawmaker has his own idea idea to fix this mess: prosecute Moore’s accusers for staying silent for so long.
Republican State Rep. Ed Henry said the allegations are politically motivated since the special election between Moore and Democrat Doug Jones will be held next month, via the Cullman Times:
“The idea that accusations like this would stop his campaign is ludicrous. If this was a habit, like you’ve read with Bill Cosby and millions of dollars paid to settle cases and years of witnesses, that would be one thing … You cannot tell me there hasn’t been an opportunity through the years to make these accusations with as many times as he’s run [for office and been in the news … If they believe this man is predatory, they are guilty of allowing him to exist for 40 years. I think someone should prosecute and go after them. You can’t be a victim 40 years later, in my opinion.”
Rep. Henry continued to say “establishment” Republicans who called for Moore to step aside were “goobers” and “cowards.”
“I’m not buying it. It’s too easy for someone to make these accusations,” Henry said, ignoring the fact that most sexual assault goes unreported because of statements like the one’s he’s making.
Again: Alabama!
@WhatItIz73 are you Ed Henry?
Some good christian values on display in AL the last couple of days. I’m sure Jesus is proud.
It’s like they always say in Alabama, if there’s grass on the field … that’s where the burning cross goes.
This lawmaker is on the money. 40yrs ago? And the timing? And Moore fiercely denies this accusation, you don’t need to be Sherlock to understand this situation.
Even the ppl here in the comment board yuckin it up don’t believe this deep down, they just like the heats off liberals for a sec
lol, you guys crack me up… I’m sure you’d feel the same if it was a Dem in this situation.
I’m sure Tad, like the stand-up reputable guy he is, would be equally incensed if Moore was a Democrat. Right? (Crickets)
You have nothing to worry about, Tad. Ignorant, backwards Alabama is sure to elect this ignorant hebephile asshole, regardless.
You are no Sherlock. Roy’s denials were weak. Let both sides take a lie detector test. Your boy Roy will never do that.
Even before the pedophile accusations came out, we knew Roy was an ignorant, racist, homophobic bigot, theocrat with no respect for the law.
Lie detectors… are just tools. That you use, very specifically.
Even some life long republicans are coming out to speak truth about how completely corrupt and immoral the republican party has become.
Instead of rebuking the perverts and pukes, they defend them and vote for them anyway. The party deserves to collapse, cut the fatheads, and rebuild from the ashes. It’s the only way forward for the lost souls of my former party.
Good Christ Alabama…So who wants to come with me to kick the shit out of Ed Henry? This dude deserves a beatin for his twisted disturbing views of assault victims
Grew up in Alabama. Every time I think I’ve seen the last of this dude, he finds a way to stick around. His last job straight up fired him, and so he just refused to leave. I expect more of the same here.