Getty Image

On Saturday morning, the president of the United States (and WWE Hall of Famer) Donald Trump proudly shared a video on Twitter featuring his WrestleMania exploits used for CNN trolling purposes and reaction to his social media taunt has been swift. Mind you, at this point we all know the Trump + Twitter drill by now, so why wouldn’t it be swift?

The response to Trump’s tweet, which has Trump doing a quasi-clothesline on CNN (played by a logo and Vince McMahon’s body) and delivering some not that fearsome punches, now includes a wave of lawmakers taking to Twitter to condemn it. Trump critics like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Adam Schiff and Congressman Ruben Kihuen have expressed outrage over the tweet and the message they feel it sends towards the press. The timing of Trump’s Twitter endorsement of the clip wasn’t received warmly either.

“Violence and violent imagery to bully the press must be rejected,” tweeted Pelosi. “This #July4th, celebrate freedom of the press, guardians to our democracy.”

Violence & violent imagery to bully the press must be rejected. This #July4th, celebrate freedom of the press, guardians to our democracy — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 2, 2017

.@POTUS posts mock video of him attacking press, even after a GOP candidate did exactly that. Where will his downward spiral take us? — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 2, 2017

The President of the United States of America encouraging violence against free & independent press on Independence Day weekend. #UnAmerican https://t.co/sdsXSes5gb — Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen (@RepKihuen) July 2, 2017

This deranged fantasy should be rejected by all Americans. The free press is not the enemy of the people, but the people's best friend. https://t.co/Xjoy8wOYGs — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) July 2, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump promoting violence against the press is a disgrace, a threat to the presidency & our democracy. We must all speak out. https://t.co/WfHeLuAjVt — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) July 2, 2017

Homeland Security Advisor Thomas Bossett was on ABC’s This Week as all the reaction to Trump’s tweet was unfolding. He defended the president’s tweet and claimed that no one would perceive Trump fighting CNN in a video as a threat. The reaction from Washington seems to suggest otherwise.

(Via The Washington Post)