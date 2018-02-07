New York Lawmakers Want To Make Tide Pods Not Look So Tasty Anymore

Shutterstock

With social media, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, and Tomi “Tammy” Lahren getting involved, the so-called “Tide Pod challenge” is a significant problem. Why? Because teenagers are ingesting the candy-esque laundry detergent receptacles in a mass attempt to attain viral popularity (and a one-way ticket to the local hospital). In an effort to combat the epidemic, the New York Post reports several state lawmakers are proposing legislation demanding Tide and other detergent companies not make the pod-like items appear so tasty to children.

According to the Post‘s story:

The legislation, sponsored by Big Apple Democrats State Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas, would require companies to ensure their detergent is a “uniform color that is not attractive to children” and is packaged in an opaque wrapper that is “not easily permeated by a child’s bite.”

According to the American Association of Poison Control Centers, well over 10,000 cases of young children ingesting detergent packets — from “Tide Pod challenge” entrants to small kids — were reported in 2017. So far in 2018, at least 606 such cases have been reported. Hence why Hoylman and Simotas are moving forward with their legislation. “You and other manufacturers must use a stronger bittering agent to prevent ingestion of pods, reduce their pleasant smell, and make them feel more firm,” they said.

(Via New York Post)