"Roy Moore denies these allegations and further says that he does not even know you."
"I wonder how many mes he doesn't know." -Leigh Corfman
For the first time since the Washington Post broke her story last month, Leigh Corfman — the woman who accused the Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct when she was only 14 years old — appeared on Monday’s Today show. Moore’s many denials of her (and others’) claims against him and the various counter-charges made by the former state judge’s supporters, were among the topics she discussed with Savannah Guthrie throughout the interview. However, one of the more poignant moments came when Guthrie asked Corfman about Moore’s insistence that he doesn’t know who she is.
“I wonder how many ‘Mes’ he doesn’t know,” she said. As for questions regarding the timing of Corfman’s accusations, she explained, “I did tell people. My family knew. Family friends knew. My friends knew. I spent a lot of time, every time he came up, railing against him and what he had done to me when I was 14 years old. My children were small, I was a single parent, and when you’re in that situation, you do everything you can to protect to your own… I wanted to walk into his office and say, ‘Hey, remember me? You need to knock this stuff off. I need to go public.’ My children were small, so I didn’t do it.”
As for her critics’ claims — including those from the Senate hopeful’s wife, Kayla Moore — that she was paid by the Post and other groups to make her allegations against Moore, Corfman insisted she was not. “Absolutely not. If anything, this has cost me. I’ve had to take leave from my job, I have no tickets to Tahiti, and my bank account has not flourished. If anything, it has gone down.” As for whether her politics have influenced her story, Corfman said, “I’ve voted as a Republican for years and years and years, but this isn’t political for me. This is personal. It’s very close to my heart, and I’ve lived with this for a long time.”
You can watch Guthrie’s full interview with Corfman below.
(Via Today)
Why is it always the loudest and most hateful Republicans who turn out to be hypocrites, rapist, and adulterers? They will still blame everyone else as being degenerates and amoral though. You’d have to have a supreme aggressiveness towards logic and empathy for your fellow person to support these assholes.
It not just the Republicans its both parties. Not everyone of course but I’d be willing to wager there is far more politicians with skeletons in closets than those without.
Democrats aren’t running on anti-lgbt platforms and then fucking lgbt people in their office. That’s Republicans. Democrats aren’t the ones exporting Christian values for votes and then cheating on their wives. That’s Republicans. Democrats aren’t the ones who are pushing for less gun regulations, yet claim to be “pro-life”. That’s Republicans.
I think @Munkee’s just trying to point out that high moral positions and shitty human behavior aren’t the sole purview of the political right…maybe they’re more prominent because of the moral high ground they choose to claim (thereby making the fall from on-high a lot more visible), but scumbag politicians are pervasive on both sides.
What munkee is doing is shifting focus from the OP, which is my opinion about the republicans, the party currently in control of our social and economic freedom and future.sure, evil existing everybody, but the Republicans are the party that makes hate and hypocrisy their platform. I’d rather someone dispute that, then try and say “what about the other side?”.
Did it look like I was defending the republicans?
Again both parties are shit and will say anything to get elected. Neither cares for anything except for who can get the most campaign contributions. While we see them yell and argue with each other all day as soon as the cameras turn off they are going out to dinner with each and attending the same parties. They are no different other than which face they are showing the public.
Hypocrisy exists on both sides.