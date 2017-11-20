“Roy Moore denies these allegations and further says that he does not even know you.” –@savannahguthrie “I wonder how many mes he doesn’t know.” -Leigh Corfman pic.twitter.com/D7X9hlo4BL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 20, 2017

For the first time since the Washington Post broke her story last month, Leigh Corfman — the woman who accused the Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct when she was only 14 years old — appeared on Monday’s Today show. Moore’s many denials of her (and others’) claims against him and the various counter-charges made by the former state judge’s supporters, were among the topics she discussed with Savannah Guthrie throughout the interview. However, one of the more poignant moments came when Guthrie asked Corfman about Moore’s insistence that he doesn’t know who she is.

“I wonder how many ‘Mes’ he doesn’t know,” she said. As for questions regarding the timing of Corfman’s accusations, she explained, “I did tell people. My family knew. Family friends knew. My friends knew. I spent a lot of time, every time he came up, railing against him and what he had done to me when I was 14 years old. My children were small, I was a single parent, and when you’re in that situation, you do everything you can to protect to your own… I wanted to walk into his office and say, ‘Hey, remember me? You need to knock this stuff off. I need to go public.’ My children were small, so I didn’t do it.”

As for her critics’ claims — including those from the Senate hopeful’s wife, Kayla Moore — that she was paid by the Post and other groups to make her allegations against Moore, Corfman insisted she was not. “Absolutely not. If anything, this has cost me. I’ve had to take leave from my job, I have no tickets to Tahiti, and my bank account has not flourished. If anything, it has gone down.” As for whether her politics have influenced her story, Corfman said, “I’ve voted as a Republican for years and years and years, but this isn’t political for me. This is personal. It’s very close to my heart, and I’ve lived with this for a long time.”

You can watch Guthrie’s full interview with Corfman below.

(Via Today)