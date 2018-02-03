Netflix

The weeks following the accusations of sexual assault against Aziz Ansari have led to a possibly unforeseen, new wrinkles in the nuances of the #MeToo movement and the Time’s Up anti-harassment initiative. Women champions of the movement have lent their thoughts on the incident, with some defending Ansari, saying it was a “bad date,” to others calling for the end of the comedian’s career.

Speaking on radio station KPCC’s The Frame, Ansari’s Master of None co-star Lena Waithe lent her take on the situation and echoed what the likes of Amy Schumer and CNN’s Ashleigh Banfield (who called the incident a “bad date”) have said about the complicated situation: “You have to take each situation [individually]. You can’t just say, ‘Well, I’m on this person’s team’ or ‘I’m on that person’s team.’ It doesn’t work that way,” she said.

Waithe went on to say that the line that is crossed is not well-defined yet and that a strict set of allegiances in the timely cultural movement shouldn’t be blindly adhered to: “I’m not on Harvey Weinstein’s side, I’m not on Kevin Spacey’s side,” she explained.

And Waithe isn’t interested in presenting a problem with what has happened without some semblance of a solution. She suggests creating a code of conduct, saying “Those are things that we need” because “how do you know what appropriate behavior is if no one’s ever communicated to you what appropriate behavior is? Even though some people may assume, ‘Well, of course, we all know what appropriate behavior is,’ but some people may not know.”