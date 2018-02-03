‘Master Of None’ Co-Star Lena Waithe Weighs In On The Accusations Against Aziz Ansari

02.02.18 10 hours ago

Netflix

The weeks following the accusations of sexual assault against Aziz Ansari have led to a possibly unforeseen, new wrinkles in the nuances of the #MeToo movement and the Time’s Up anti-harassment initiative. Women champions of the movement have lent their thoughts on the incident, with some defending Ansari, saying it was a “bad date,” to others calling for the end of the comedian’s career.

Speaking on radio station KPCC’s The Frame, Ansari’s Master of None co-star Lena Waithe lent her take on the situation and echoed what the likes of Amy Schumer and CNN’s Ashleigh Banfield (who called the incident a “bad date”) have said about the complicated situation: “You have to take each situation [individually]. You can’t just say, ‘Well, I’m on this person’s team’ or ‘I’m on that person’s team.’ It doesn’t work that way,” she said.

Waithe went on to say that the line that is crossed is not well-defined yet and that a strict set of allegiances in the timely cultural movement shouldn’t be blindly adhered to: “I’m not on Harvey Weinstein’s side, I’m not on Kevin Spacey’s side,” she explained.

And Waithe isn’t interested in presenting a problem with what has happened without some semblance of a solution. She suggests creating a code of conduct, saying “Those are things that we need” because “how do you know what appropriate behavior is if no one’s ever communicated to you what appropriate behavior is? Even though some people may assume, ‘Well, of course, we all know what appropriate behavior is,’ but some people may not know.”

“But it’s about really sitting with yourself and educating yourself in terms of what consent is, what it looks like, what it feels like, what it sounds like. And all of us starting to really act accordingly based on this new information that I think we have now. We all gotta start talking to each other, start educating each other.”

Around The Web

TAGSAZIZ ANSARISEXUAL ASSAULT

The RX

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 18 hours ago 3 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 days ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 4 days ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 1 week ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 weeks ago
On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP