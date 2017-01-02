SNL Commercials You Wish Were Real

01.02.17 6 hours ago 10 Comments

Milo Yiannopoulos is a lot of things, but most recently he cemented himself as a Grade-A bully when he orchestrated a Twitter campaign against Leslie Jones for no apparent reason other than she was an easy target and Milo’s followers are a bunch of easily-persuaded racists and sexists. So now, after Milo has inked a book deal worth a reported $250,000, the Saturday Night Live actress is speaking out about the deal and what it is exactly that Simon & Schuster is supporting by giving Milo this platform.

Simon & Schuster, which owns the imprint that gave Milo the deal, released a statement defending the decision by saying they “never have condoned hate speech or discrimination in any form” and Jones was quick to push against their logic in this case.

Jones later tweeted a less direct but angrier tweet about her inability to push back publicly about such hatred. After her experience with Milo and his minions, she should be able to say anything she wants about him profiting off those campaigns of hate and bile.

The book is titled Dangerous and is expected out on March 14th, which leaves plenty of time for more people to voice their displeasure with the publisher’s decision here.

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSLESLIE JONESMilo YiannopoulosTwitter

