Milo Yiannopoulos is a lot of things, but most recently he cemented himself as a Grade-A bully when he orchestrated a Twitter campaign against Leslie Jones for no apparent reason other than she was an easy target and Milo’s followers are a bunch of easily-persuaded racists and sexists. So now, after Milo has inked a book deal worth a reported $250,000, the Saturday Night Live actress is speaking out about the deal and what it is exactly that Simon & Schuster is supporting by giving Milo this platform.

Simon & Schuster, which owns the imprint that gave Milo the deal, released a statement defending the decision by saying they “never have condoned hate speech or discrimination in any form” and Jones was quick to push against their logic in this case.

@SimonBooks @threshold_books @simonschuster yea but you still help them spread their hate to even more people. — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 2, 2017

Jones later tweeted a less direct but angrier tweet about her inability to push back publicly about such hatred. After her experience with Milo and his minions, she should be able to say anything she wants about him profiting off those campaigns of hate and bile.

I literally want to put hands to a jaw right now. So tired of stupid people!! And I can't say shit cause if I do I'm the "bitch"!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 2, 2017

The book is titled Dangerous and is expected out on March 14th, which leaves plenty of time for more people to voice their displeasure with the publisher’s decision here.