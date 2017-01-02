Milo Yiannopoulos is a lot of things, but most recently he cemented himself as a Grade-A bully when he orchestrated a Twitter campaign against Leslie Jones for no apparent reason other than she was an easy target and Milo’s followers are a bunch of easily-persuaded racists and sexists. So now, after Milo has inked a book deal worth a reported $250,000, the Saturday Night Live actress is speaking out about the deal and what it is exactly that Simon & Schuster is supporting by giving Milo this platform.
Simon & Schuster, which owns the imprint that gave Milo the deal, released a statement defending the decision by saying they “never have condoned hate speech or discrimination in any form” and Jones was quick to push against their logic in this case.
Jones later tweeted a less direct but angrier tweet about her inability to push back publicly about such hatred. After her experience with Milo and his minions, she should be able to say anything she wants about him profiting off those campaigns of hate and bile.
The book is titled Dangerous and is expected out on March 14th, which leaves plenty of time for more people to voice their displeasure with the publisher’s decision here.
This is kinda funny, though.
They should ban his book when it comes out. No one needs to read such hateful things.
Does the word bully really mean anything anymore other than a person who said something that someone else didn’t like?
I always imagined a bully to be someone with power over another and who implements said power in order to be sadistic. A kid bullies a developmentally disabled kid because he knows the disabled kid will have problems defending him/herself.
A big strong kid bullies a weaker kid because he knows he can beat up the weaker kid. Those being bullied have reason to fear defending themselves.
Is that what happened here with Milo?
What power does Milo have over Leslie Jones?
She’s in big Hollywood films, is a cast member of a very well known television show, and has endorsement deals that have her appearing on TV commercials regularly. Milo on the other hand…
Likes talking shit on the internet.
He has nowhere near the fame and notoriety that Jones has.
I mean you can’t even insinuate that the male/female dynamic has anything to do with it. Milo is a bleach blonde flamboyant homosexual.
Jones’ entire persona is based upon her intimidating, confrontational nature.
At what point does saying mean shit equal bullying? Do the writers on this site bully Donald Trump? How about when writers here make fun of people when they’re down after they failed at something eg CM Punk’s foray into mma?
I also don’t know how a woman like Jones would feel about being portrayed as a bullying victim, and especially when the bully is someone like Milo. If anything, depicting it in such a way only empowers Milo.
I should mention I have no idea what Milo specifically said. I’m sure it was mean. But I seriously doubt he encouraged his followers to commit real crimes against Jones. And I would be shocked if Jones fears him in any way whatsoever. And fear is, I believe, an essential component to any bully/victim relationship.
This is the Internet! Get out of here with your facts and reason!!
“I don’t believe that the guy who taught white supremacists how to use the tactics that white supremacists online against her because I don’t find Leslie Jones funny or attractive.”
C’mon asteroid! It’s time for another species to get a chance.
The alt-right microdicks were calling her a n*gger, an ape, and saying she should die or kill herself. So yes, I suppose you could classify those as “just saying mean things” if you want to intentionally downplay and diminish the awfulness of the organized hate campaign directed against her. But yeah black people, just grow thicker skin already when white men call you a n*gger and wish death upon you! The fact that you compared the former to Uproxx making jokes about CM Punk says a lot.
Ann Coulter has been publishing these kinds of books forever. What is it about this guy that makes his book deal so much more threatening?
Megan Kelly is a racist POS who spreads hate and divisiveness daily. You had no problem hyping her book.
LAWLZ
“never have condoned hate speech or discrimination in any form”
We just have no problem making money off of it