Lewis Black returned to The Daily Show just in time to share his opinions on Trump’s inauguration and the parade of famous names that have refused to play the event. The list of names that agreed to play the inauguration shouldn’t surprise many, but artists like Three Doors Down and Toby Keith don’t get a mention during Black’s rant. There’s too much for him to cover and most of the jokes about the main groups have already been laid out. There’s Mormons, an America’s Got Talent contestant, some Rockettes, and a dead horse to make fun of before any of that.