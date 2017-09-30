Getty Image

Aside from complaining that, following the devastation wrought by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, Puerto Rico “[wants] everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort,” Donald Trump criticized San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz. The latter recently made several public pleas for help while lambasting the federal government’s slow response on Friday, thereby sending the vacationing president into a golf-fueled Twitter frenzy Saturday morning. Even so, the internet quickly came to Cruz’s defense — including Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose extended family hails from Puerto Rico.

“Put what you got to a greater purpose,” the acclaimed musical composer wrote mere minutes before noticing Trump’s tirade. “Your rage, your fear, don’t let it fester. Make it work for you.” The tweet also included a link to the Hispanic Federation’s donation page. Yet Miranda’s hopeful start to the day was quickly shattered in the string of tweets that followed. “You’re going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote. “No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path.”

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

She has been working 24/7.

You have been GOLFING.

You're going straight to hell.

Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?

Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar.https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf https://t.co/edFgHSHe3y — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Miranda specifically took up the charge for defending Cruz, who he insisted “[had] been working 24/7” on the ground in Puerto Rico while Trump “[had] been GOLFING.” Even so, the singer-songwriter admitted he “[hated] even quote tweeting his bile” and opted instead to reshare the Hispanic Foundation donations website link instead. Miranda also praised his followers and everyone who had donated, saying they “deserve a leader who shares an OUNCE, a SHRED of the compassion you all have.”