Much ado is being made over the GOP’s Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill, and for good reason! The revised bill will essentially rip health insurance away from around 30 million people, leave it up to states to decide whether or not to charge higher premiums for pre-existing conditions and impose lifetime coverage caps, and — as Jimmy Kimmel pointed out this week, taking Bill Cassidy to task for “lying right to his face” — somehow manages to be even worse than the failed GOP healthcare bills that came before it.

But one way or another, the bill is being voted on by the senate next week, and most Republicans are pushing hard for it, including the president. On Wednesday night, Trump tweeted about the bill, “I would not sign Graham-Cassidy if it did not include coverage of pre-existing conditions. It does! A great Bill. Repeal & Replace.” In a follow up tweet, he wrote, “Senator (Doctor) Bill Cassidy is a class act who really cares about people and their Health(care), he doesn’t lie-just wants to help people!”

Shortly after, the bill’s co-sponsor, Sen. Lindsey Graham, retweeted the president with a charged response of his own regarding pre-existing conditions:

This is simply not true, as the bill does, in fact, allow states to give insurance companies the power to increase premiums based on pre-existing conditions. As such, the retweet-reply ratio got out of hand real fast, as thousands jumped on Graham to point out the inaccuracy.

Tell a child with a heart defect whose insurance will be thousands of times more expensive under your plan that her insurance is covered. — America Resurgent (@ProgressOutlook) September 21, 2017

Shame on you. Shame on Cassidy. Shame on Heller. Shame on Johnson. Your bill will result in the death of people who voted for you. Shame. — Nerissa (@PaceTheRage) September 21, 2017

Why not combat said fake news by putting the bill through full CBO scoring? — Richard Lorant (@richard_lorant) September 21, 2017

If a patient can't actually afford insurance covering their preexisting condition is it really covered? Fake News is baseless, this is fact. — NotTodayPlease (@librarygirl17) September 21, 2017

Don't forget that for every child with a CHD there is an Adult parent who voted as well as adults like me who were babies with a CHD. — callingbrown (@allingbrown) September 21, 2017

Lindsey how are you missing that the penalty for preexisting conditions are too much for people to pay? What part of that don't you get? — Krispekitty (@krispekitty) September 21, 2017