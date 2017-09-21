Lindsey Graham Is Getting Slammed For Claiming His Healthcare Bill Covers Pre-Existing Conditions

Much ado is being made over the GOP’s Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill, and for good reason! The revised bill will essentially rip health insurance away from around 30 million people, leave it up to states to decide whether or not to charge higher premiums for pre-existing conditions and impose lifetime coverage caps, and — as Jimmy Kimmel pointed out this week, taking Bill Cassidy to task for “lying right to his face” — somehow manages to be even worse than the failed GOP healthcare bills that came before it.

But one way or another, the bill is being voted on by the senate next week, and most Republicans are pushing hard for it, including the president. On Wednesday night, Trump tweeted about the bill, “I would not sign Graham-Cassidy if it did not include coverage of pre-existing conditions. It does! A great Bill. Repeal & Replace.” In a follow up tweet, he wrote, “Senator (Doctor) Bill Cassidy is a class act who really cares about people and their Health(care), he doesn’t lie-just wants to help people!”

Shortly after, the bill’s co-sponsor, Sen. Lindsey Graham, retweeted the president with a charged response of his own regarding pre-existing conditions:

This is simply not true, as the bill does, in fact, allow states to give insurance companies the power to increase premiums based on pre-existing conditions. As such, the retweet-reply ratio got out of hand real fast, as thousands jumped on Graham to point out the inaccuracy.

