Sen. Lindsey Graham Responds To Trump With His Own Tweetstorm: ‘Please Fix This. History Is Watching’

08.17.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Lindsey Graham has responded to Donald Trump’s early morning tweetstorm, in which the president accused the South Carolina senator of “lying” about the remarks he made on Charlottesville at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer,” Trump wrote. “Such a disgusting lie. He just can’t forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!”

Likewise, Graham turned to Twitter to issue his statement back to Trump, which — suffice to say — was just slightly more eloquent than the initial tweets he was responding to.

