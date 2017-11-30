Lindsey Graham Condemns The Press For Claiming Trump Is ‘Not Fit To Be President,’ Despite Previously Doing The Same

#Politics #Donald Trump #Twitter
11.30.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Following a discussion of Donald Trump’s decision to retweet (and thereby endorse) several anti-Muslim videos propagated by a right-wing British extremist group, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) condemned the press for attacking the president. “What concerns me about the American press is this endless, endless attempt to label the guy some kind of kook [who is] not fit to be president,” he told CNN. “He did win, by the way!” Yet as several journalists and media commentators noted on Twitter, making these very condemnations of Trump throughout the 2016 Republican Primaries was Graham’s specialty.

Per Donovan’s tweet in particular, Graham gave an interview to America’s Newsroom on the Fox News Channel on February 17, 2016. “I think he’s a kook. I think he’s crazy. I think he’s unfit for office,” the presidential hopeful said at the time of Trump, who was already a frontrunner. “I’m a Republican. and he’s not. He’s not a conservative Republican, he’s an opportunist. He’s not fit to be president of the United States.” The comments resulted in one of the pair’s first public fights, which subsequently included Graham saying of Trump, “At the end of the day, he would be the most flawed nominee in the history of the Republican Party.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpLindsey GrahamPoliticsTwitter

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP