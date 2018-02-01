Disgraced vlogger Logan Paul sat down with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America Thursday to speak out for the first time about the backlash he’s received over posting an arguably flippant video of a suicide victim in the Japanese Aokigahara forest to his YouTube channel. The video was rightfully met with instant backlash, forcing Paul to apologize and remove it — but not before it was seen by millions of his followers. In the aftermath, Google responded by nixing lucrative deals it had going with the YouTube star.
“It’s been tough,” Paul told Strahan. “Because, ironically, I’m being told to commit suicide myself — which, literally, millions of people are telling me they hate me, to go die in a fire, like the most horrible horrific things.”
Yet, Paul thinks coming cross the suicide victim happened for a reason. “I think that reason is so I could take this experience, learn from it, spread the message the right way about suicide prevention awareness,” he reasoned. On whether or not he ever stopped to question whether or not posting the video was a bad idea, Paul answered, “The idea was to shock and show the harsh realities of suicide and get people talking about something that I don’t think people are talking about much.”
Whether or not he likes it, children are watching his content, though Paul thinks it’s a parent’s job to monitor what their kids are watching. “It’s odd, because Michael I am 22 years old, it’s not like I’m making content necessarily for kids,” he said. “Sometimes I cuss, sometimes I make inappropriate jokes, I wanna make jokes [that] kids my age are gonna like,” he continued.
“It’s not like I’m a bad guy, I am a good guy who made a bad decision,” he told Strahan shortly after. Most of us can probably all agree with the last part, at least.
Are you sure they’re ‘Ironically’ saying that?
The irony is a bunch of ultra-tolerant justice warriors seriously wishing death on a guy because he did something dumb but ultimately harmless.
The only people I’ve seen wishing death upon him are bros over in the /donald page, they’ve told him to kill himself while calling him a “douchbag libtard”. But sure, blame whoever you want.
You want to make content people your age are gonna like? Really? Is that why you dressed up like Pikachu and threw stuffed pokeballs at Japanese people? You horse’s ass.
Also calling bullshit on just wanting to make a fun camping video in a forest. You picked that forest for a reason. Own it.
Yet, Paul thinks coming cross the suicide victim happened for a reason. “I think that reason is so I could take this experience, learn from it, spread the message the right way about suicide prevention awareness,” he reasoned.
“Oh… oh no… This isn’t what I want at all… Not him…” quoted the ghost of the man who committed suicide.
I can’t believe Aaron Paul’s brother is such a dick.
“It’s not like I’m a bad guy, I am a good guy who made a bad decision,” he told Strahan shortly after. Most of us can probably all agree with the last part, at least.”
I can agree with that last part if “the last part” refers to “he told Strahan shortly after.”
Ah yes, the modern social media culture. A “vine star” that makes childish YT videos that earn him hundreds of thousands of dollars and followers is now being told to hang himself.
I get it, he did something insensitive. Same thing happened to Beiber when he signed Anne Frank’s book or when one of these other celebs took a smiling selfie in front of Auschwitz. But it’s not like he hanged the guy himself or climbed the tree and took a steamy piss on the poor bastard. Sheesh.