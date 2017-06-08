Getty Image

British police were praised for their swift response to the terror attacks on London Bridge last week, arriving on the scene and shooting the three attackers dead. But in the chaos that proceeded, one officer in particular stands out for his selfless heroism, and his apology for families for being unable to do more to save their loved ones. He said simply, “I want you to know I did everything I could.”

The three terrorists, wearing fake explosive vests, drove a truck into a crowd outside the pubs and restaurants near London Bridge before a stabbing attack. Londoners fled (one famously clutching his pint of beer), and others barricaded themselves inside a pub. Witnesses say people were defending themselves with anything they could get their hands on. One of the first policemen on the scene was an unnamed Transport Officer, who took on all three terrorists although he was armed only with his baton.

The officer was stabbed repeatedly in the face, arm, and leg and is still in the hospital. He said in a statement:

“Saturday night changed my life, like I’m sure it has for many others. My thoughts are with the people who died in the attack, but also with those that were injured and are recovering in hospital, including the three other officers that were injured, and all the members of the public who rushed to help. I feel like I did what any other person would have done.”

The Guardian reports eight people were killed in the attack, not including the three terrorists, who were identified as Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane, and Youseff Zaghba. 29 more are still in the hospital recovering from their injuries, some in critical condition. Meanwhile, British police have been investigating and have made several arrests in connection with the attack.

Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of London, had strong words condemning the attack and praising the officers who ended it.

“It is sad that officers have been injured very seriously in the attack on Saturday night. That’s as a consequence of them running towards danger, encouraging others to flee and risking their lives in the process … Can I just say this? The acts of these three men on Saturday night was cowardly, was evil. I’m angry and furious that these three men are seeking to justify their actions by using the faith that I belong to. The ideology they follow is perverse, it is poisonous, and it has no place in Islam.”

As for the transport officer who tried to fend off the attackers, he had simple words for the survivors of those killed. “I want to say sorry to the families that lost their loved ones. I’m so sorry I couldn’t do more and I want you to know I did everything I could.”

(Via The Guardian)