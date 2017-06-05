London Mayor Sadiq Khan: “I’m angry and furious that these 3 men are seeking to justify their actions by using the faith that I belong to.” pic.twitter.com/5NI9RU2j0Z
The London Bridge terror attacks, which left seven dead and nearly fifty more wounded, shocked the world while Brits largely kept a stiff upper lip and refused to be terrorized. As of now, Thursday’s snap election will continue as planned with Theresa May’s position as prime minister hanging in the balance. As for London Mayor Sadiq Khan, he has addressed the matter multiple times, but on Monday, he spoke from a unique perspective as the first Muslim mayor of London. While standing alongside Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick near the attack site, Khan expressed fury at what he deemed an appropriation of the Muslim faith by terrorists:
“It is sad that officers have been injured very seriously in the attack on Saturday night. That’s as a consequence of them running towards danger, encouraging others to flee and risking their lives in the process … Can I just say this? The acts of these three men on Saturday night was cowardly, was evil. I’m angry and furious that these three men are seeking to justify their actions by using the faith that I belong to. The ideology they follow is perverse, it is poisonous, and it has no place in Islam.”
Investigators will be piecing together clues for some time regarding these attacks. However, police have confirmed that they know the identities of the three men (who were wearing “hoax” bombing vests) that officers shot dead within minutes of the first calls to emergency services. In addition, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks without providing evidence.
What the fuck is he talking about, that the mayor had to “think fast” to clarify that statement? Because the mayor didn’t clarify anything to Trump – everyone else did. Because a child could understand it, but not Trump, and now he’s doubling-down with his immature idiocy?
Trump is the dumbest president ever.
I don’t know John Quincy Adams thought the world was hollow.
JQA lived in a time without as much science, so it would be easy to get tricked into believing a weird conspiracy theory.
We live in an incredibly advanced time (by JQA standards) where there is ample evidence discrediting every single one of Trump’s insane delusions. He (and a large number of people who voted for him) are willfully ignorant.
Trump is one hot summer away from coming out as a flat-earther.
The word “attack” you’re using to describe the President on twitter has a different value than the word “attack” does in say “London attacks”. At best it illustrates how far removed your actual personal concerns are from the real world we’re stuck in, and at best it diminishes an actual tragedy just to make your predictable fear mongering seem valid. “Trump is attacking the major just like those people attacked those civilians!”
It’s almost as if, in the English language, it is possible for one word to have multiple meanings and that it is also possible to discern which meaning is correct based on the context in which the word was used. Weird.
This may be the dumbest Trumpbot argument ever made on this site . . . and that says something when you have zerggggg on your team.
Ironic how your problem seems to be a lack of context behind the “attacks” of both Trump and Saturday’s perpetrators…meanwhile Trump couldn’t care less about context so long as what he says is exciting.
He told people not be alarmed when they see an increased number of armed police on the streets. The point was that the increased presence was just a routine precaution and not indicative of any specific threat of more attacks occurring.
Trump, as usual, is being a retarded cunt. And the fact that Khan is a Muslim is probably why Trump has honed in on him like this. +50 red meat points to his racist base for going after London’s Muslim mayor.
Its like hes genuinely offended that a muslim has had the temerity to take a job for old white guys.
In the interest of fairness, increased police presence and an attempt at reassuring the public isn’t really in Trump’s repertoire; I don’t think either would be a response he would employ. He just wants the Muslims outta here as soon as possible.