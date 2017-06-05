London Mayor Sadiq Khan: “I’m angry and furious that these 3 men are seeking to justify their actions by using the faith that I belong to.” pic.twitter.com/5NI9RU2j0Z — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 5, 2017

The London Bridge terror attacks, which left seven dead and nearly fifty more wounded, shocked the world while Brits largely kept a stiff upper lip and refused to be terrorized. As of now, Thursday’s snap election will continue as planned with Theresa May’s position as prime minister hanging in the balance. As for London Mayor Sadiq Khan, he has addressed the matter multiple times, but on Monday, he spoke from a unique perspective as the first Muslim mayor of London. While standing alongside Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick near the attack site, Khan expressed fury at what he deemed an appropriation of the Muslim faith by terrorists:

“It is sad that officers have been injured very seriously in the attack on Saturday night. That’s as a consequence of them running towards danger, encouraging others to flee and risking their lives in the process … Can I just say this? The acts of these three men on Saturday night was cowardly, was evil. I’m angry and furious that these three men are seeking to justify their actions by using the faith that I belong to. The ideology they follow is perverse, it is poisonous, and it has no place in Islam.”

Investigators will be piecing together clues for some time regarding these attacks. However, police have confirmed that they know the identities of the three men (who were wearing “hoax” bombing vests) that officers shot dead within minutes of the first calls to emergency services. In addition, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks without providing evidence.