“I heard a lot of people screaming.” Witness reacts to incident of a vehicle collision with pedestrians in London https://t.co/5K3H1iLGFq pic.twitter.com/yvOAxSRBSd
— CNN (@CNN) June 19, 2017
Shortly after midnight in London (local time) on Monday, reports indicate that a large vehicle drove into a crowd on Seven Sisters Road. The Independent was one of the first outlets to relay news that London police received an initial call at 12:20am involving “a number of casualties” near Finsbury Park Mosque, although authorities have not yet confirmed that the incident was specifically targeted toward this venue.
CNN followed up with confirmation that ambulance services arrived on the previously specified road. London Metropolitan Police have provided few other details thus far, except that “there has been one person arrested.” At this time, it’s not known whether the vehicle intentionally or accidentally struck the pedestrians.
The area near the collision has been cordoned off, and according to social media reports, at least 15 emergency vehicles have responded.
Based on the mosque, it looks like it was targeted (high level extremist was Imam there, though they cleared house and reformed, turning into a fairly open, positive place)
Not in at least 10 years. From what I’m reading, they’ve attempted to wash their hands of its troubled past (fairly successfully, as it’s a highly rated and well-liked place).
But if it was purposeful, I don’t expect the type of person that would do this attack to be worried about little things like truth or anything.
This is a terrorist attack on innocent ppl just like the attack on innocent ppl a few weeks ago