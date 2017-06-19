A Vehicle Has Reportedly Plowed Into A Group Of Pedestrians In London And Caused Multiple Casualties

06.18.17 1 hour ago 10 Comments

Shortly after midnight in London (local time) on Monday, reports indicate that a large vehicle drove into a crowd on Seven Sisters Road. The Independent was one of the first outlets to relay news that London police received an initial call at 12:20am involving “a number of casualties” near Finsbury Park Mosque, although authorities have not yet confirmed that the incident was specifically targeted toward this venue.

CNN followed up with confirmation that ambulance services arrived on the previously specified road. London Metropolitan Police have provided few other details thus far, except that “there has been one person arrested.” At this time, it’s not known whether the vehicle intentionally or accidentally struck the pedestrians.

The area near the collision has been cordoned off, and according to social media reports, at least 15 emergency vehicles have responded.

