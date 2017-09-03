A 5,000+ Acres Wildfire Is Now Reportedly The Largest In Los Angeles History

09.03.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

A wildfire in the Verdugo Mountains lying north of downtown Los Angeles has spread to cover 5,800-acre, forcing evacuations and closing down part of the 210 freeway for nine miles. The fire broke out on Friday and has been aided by the unpredictable weather in the area, keeping firefighters on their toes in an effort to contain the blaze. According to the LA Times, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti declared a local emergency and urged Governor Jerry Brown to do the same in order to expedite aid to the city as the fire grows to historic levels:

The La Tuna fire was believed to be one of the largest in L.A. city history in terms of sheer acreage, officials said. The blaze destroyed three homes in Tujunga, but no injuries were reported.

The fire, which shrouded the sky with plumes of white smoke, was only 10% contained late Saturday.

