Disney XD

Ever since he admitted to sexually assaulting and harassing five different women, Louis C.K. has been facing a major career fallout. His film I Love You, Daddy was dropped by its distributer and will likely never see the light of day, Netflix and HBO have bother severed ties with him and will no longer host his specials, and he was removed from his position as executive producer of the Amazon Original One Mississippi.

His erasure from the television landscape continues, as The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that that C.K., who guest starred on the Disney XD show Gravity Falls as a character named Horrifying Sweaty One-Armed Monstrosity (a little on the nose), would be dubbed out of the cartoon. A Disney spokesperson told THR that Gravity Falls was going forward without C.K. in the role and that they are working to replace him in old episodes as well.

“The role was rerecorded approximately one month ago and new versions of three episodes are now on the Disney XD schedule around the world. Series creator and executive producer Alex Hirsch is now credited as playing the character.”

Apparently, the Disney Channel doesn’t want a man who forced women to watch him masturbate against their will on a show for children.

